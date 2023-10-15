Moot Courts Can Improve Future Judicial Practice – Justice Muyoboke

A Supreme court judge has called on young Rwandans hoping to join the judiciary to uphold professional standards so as to deliver justice for all and bridge existing gaps in the system.

Justice Aime Karimunda Muyoboke made the remarks on October 13, 2023 during the awarding of the winners of the 2023 Moot Court Competitions , which attracted law student teams from five universities in Rwanda.

Muyoboke said that while there are some challenges of professional practices in the sector, the moot courts are a very important tool in preparing the future judges, prosecutors and lawyers.

“These competitions help to shape the future judiciary, to witness the professional practice in its reality so as to add on what they have learnt in law school and get prepared for the practice,” Muyoboke said.

Muyoboke said that through the moot courts, the students are challenged to keep learning about various subjects in law practice by reviewing their notes and interacting with judges (present) in order to identify more gaps that need to be covered or addressed.

For example, Muyoboke showed how a judge can implore (consult) court council in times when they are not sure of the decision they are making especially if it is complescent.

“We cannot imagine having complescent judges, prosecutors and lawyers in international humanitarian law,” Muyoboke said.

The remarks come at a time when some court cases have shown complescence among judges, prosecution based on circumstantial evidence and lack of in depth investigation in some cases leading to a back-n-forth court process.