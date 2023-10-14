Mbaoma Fires APR to Late Victory Over Mukura

Victor Mbaoma scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to propel APR to a 1-0 victory over Mukura on Friday night, a result that moved Thierry Froger’s team up to sit at the top of Rwanda Premier League.

APR head coach Thierry Froger came into the contest under pressure of being fired, having been handed a sacking warning by the club’s executives following Tuesday’s 1-1 tie with Bugesera.

Clinching such triumph appeared unlikely as the visitors had proven to be a fortress and reluctant to concede a goal at Kigali Pele Stadium. Lotfi Afahmia’s side had better scoring chances than APR in the second half, with Pavelh Ndzila denying three clumsy attempts to keep the Huye district-based club at bay.

Both sides played out a rollercoaster match in the first half, with no one having yet created a clear scoring chance. The contest seemed to be edging closer to a deadlock before Gilbert Mugisha came off the bench and sharpened APR in terms of speed and creativity to score.

The left winger threatened Mukura’s back line by producing various scoring opportunities, and it was him in the 91st minute who was fouled. Ramadhan Niyibizi’s freekick from the foul was deflected and found Fitina Omborenga, who then cut inside on the right and crossed a ball that Nicolas Sebwato couldn’t stop and found Mbaoma, who slammed in a late winner to inspire his side to an important win.

APR players celebrated wildly after that significant goal as they seized first place in the league standings with 14 points from their six league games, relieving some pressures that had been placed on their backs following earlier disheartening results.

After this shocking defeat, Mukura sat in sixth position with nine points from seven league matches. Lotfi Afahmia’s men will return to league action, battling it out with Bugesera at Huye Stadium in their matchday 8 game on October 21.