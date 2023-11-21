2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Rwanda Beat South Africa to Break two-year Win Drought

Rwanda have broken a two-year win drought after carrying off a stunning 2-0 victory over South Africa in their second contest of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday at Huye Stadium.

Amavubi had gone 972 days winless in unfriendly matches before two first-half goals chalked up a much-coveted triumph for Torsten Spittler’s side over Bafana Bafana and ended such brutal shame for the team.

Nshuti Innocent put the host ahead in the 12th minute after Nkosinathi Sibisi failed to clear the ball, but Nshuti Innocent was able to control it with his head and unleash a right-foot strike, sparking wild celebrations at Huye Stadium.

Gilbert Mugisha ensured to give Amavubi comfortable moments in the game in the 28th minute when Khuliso Mudau was unable to maintain and control the ball and Mugisha, who was behind him, took it away from him and net with a crisp finish inside the box.

Hugo Broos’s men rallied in the final minutes of the first half, having plenty of possession, but dodged Amavubi managed to keep them at bay. Omborenga had to clear the ball off the line in the 32nd minute to help Rwanda take a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Torsten Spittler adjusted at halftime, with Patrick Sibomana coming on for Lague Byiringiro. The host regained the upper hand early in the second half, with Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana firing a massive shot inside the box, forcing Ronwen Williams to make an outstanding save in the 65th minute.

From then on, the visitors dominated Torsten Spittler’s team as they sought to reduce the deficit or equalise. Themba Zwane threatened to score in the 76th minute when Mhlali Mayambela crossed the ball but the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was only able to send the ball off target.

Resilient Amavubi managed the final minutes of the game, pulling off a 2-0 win. This triumph plunged Rwanda, who had started their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers holding Zimbabwe to a scoreless, at the top of Group C on four points from two matches.

Bafana Bafana, who had defeated Benin 2-1 in their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers opener, sit in second position with three points.

Rwanda’s recent victory in regular matches was a 1-0 victory over Mozambique in the AFCON Qualifiers on March 24, 2021, thanks to Lague Byiringiro’s 69th-minute goal.