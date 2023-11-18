How Heavy Is Your Child’s School Bag?

Every morning from Monday to Friday, Salem Ishimwe, a Primary 4 Pupil from Kigali holds the hand of her elder sister to walk to school.

Her schoolbag include notebooks, textbooks for eight subjects with at least three notebooks each, which is equivalent to some 24 note books and eight text books.



From home to school, Ishimwe, like her classmates walk more than one kilometer and have to do this twice a day with their bags still packed up.

It is a common trend in Kigali, secondary cities and small towns of the country; some children are going to school heavily loaded.

The UK-based Spine and Joint Centre says that the use of heavy school bags is concerning because children do not have a fully developed physical frame.

The centre says children don’t have the muscles, wide shoulders, robust joints, and strong bones of a fully grown adult. This means that carrying, picking up, and holding heavy objects can place a significant amount of strain on their body. The most concerning effects of heavy school bags include: muscle strains, postural imbalances and repetitive strain injuries.

For instance, the simple act of picking up a heavy school bag places a significant amount of stress on the muscles in the back and shoulders. This can lead to children experiencing strained muscles which cause pain and impaired mobility.

A Rwandan doctor, Ferdinand Twizeyemungu, says that within two years, a child who lifts heavy objects starts bending their back.