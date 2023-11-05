Home Sports Ndayishimiye Samson Is New FERWACY President
Ndayishimiye Samson Is New FERWACY President

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Ndayishiniye Samson

The Rwanda Cycling Federation today elected Ndayishiniye Samson as new President following resignation of former President Murenzi Abdallah on August 31 and ongoing probe into the national cycling body.

Bigango Valantin was elected first vice president while Ruyonza Arlette was elected Executive Secretary and Daniel Katabarwa, the treasurer.

Bigango Valantin

Ferwacy has not been stable since August this year.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested the General Secretary of the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) Benoît Munyankindi at the same time investigating Federation’s president Abdallah Murenzi for alleged crimes of favoritism.

Ruyonza Arlette

RIB said that Munyankindi was arrested on August 21 and is detained at RIB Station in Kimihurura pending prosecution for the crime of making an administrative decision based on favoritism, friendship, acquaintance.

aniel Katabarwa

On October 30, the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court gave Munyankindi bail on ground that the Kicukiro primary court ruling to remind him a week earlier was not backed with substantial arguments.

