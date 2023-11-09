Rwanda Suffer Second Consecutive Defeat at CECAFA U15

Rwanda U-15 team’s hopes of reaching the CECAFA U-15 semi-finals were shattered on Wednesday after suffering an upsetting 2-1 defeat to Tanzania for their second straight loss.



Sosthene Habimana’s boys had tasted a humbling 3-0 defeat to Zanzibar in their opener on Sunday, November 5.



Peter Arbogasti gave Tanzania the lead in the 34th minute at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) technical centre in Njeru, Uganda. The Rwanda team had a clear-cut chance to equalise five minutes later, but it was squandered as the Tanzanian boys took a 1-0 into the halftime.

It was Arbogasti who netted again in the 48th minute, with a crisp strike inside the box to send his side 2-0 ahead. However, Patrick Niyongabo scored for Rwanda in the 89th minute, registering the country’s first goal in the tournament.



Tanzania and Zanzibar have both sealed a berth in the semi-finals after accumulating six points from their first two matches in Group B.



Sosthene Habimana’s side will return to action on Saturday, November 11, playing against their Somalian counterparts in their final group-stage contest.

Both teams, who have yet to win in the ongoing competition, will be playing for national pride as they seek to conclude their campaign with a victory, which could intensify the game.