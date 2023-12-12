2024 Presidential & Legislative Elections: Rwandans To Go To Polls On July 15

A Presidential Order relating to elections of the President of the Republic and Deputies published in the National Gazette on December 11 has confirmed the date for next years Presidential and Legislative elections, which will take place on July 15, 2024.

It is the first time Presidential and Legislative elections will be held on the same day, following the synchronization of the election calendar earlier this year, in what the electoral body said was an effort to minimize the cost of elections as well as the time citizens spend electing their leaders.

Rwandans in Diaspora are expected to vote a day earlier, on July 14, 2024. President Paul Kagame during an interview earlier this confirmed that he would seek reelection if his party, the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) and people want him to continue.

The 2017 polls took place in August, meaning that the next elections which have been synchronised, will take place a month earlier, as confirmed by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) earlier this year.

According to Presidential Order n° 077/01 of 11/12/2023 relating to elections of the President of the Republic and Deputies, the polling date and the electoral campaign period for elections of the President of the Republic and members of Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, will commence on Saturday, 22 June 2024, date of the location where the electoral campaign takes place and conclude on Friday, 12 July 2024, in Diaspora and July 13 in the country.

For candidates to be elected as Deputies by specific organs, the electoral campaign closes on Saturday, 13 July 2024. Among the MPs to be elected are 24 female Deputies elected by specific organs in accordance with the national administrative entities. These include youth MPs and MPs representing Persons with Disabilities.