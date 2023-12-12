PHOTOS: Dar Al-Handasah Joins Bugesera District To Commemorate Good Governance Month

Dar Al-Handasah, one of the world’s leading consultancy firms providing design, planning and engineering services over the weekend partnered with Bugesera district to commemorate the month dedicated to good governance.

The company engaged in various social and economic activities to enhance the general development of residents in Shyara Sector where over 2000 trees were donated by dar under “one shot one tree campaign” of Orion Basketball Club sponsored by Dar (a basketball club of young Rwandans sponsored by dar), and planted in an effort to bolster environment protection and conservation.

In support of the government’s Girinka Munyarwanda program, 5cows were distributed to poor families , school tuition disbursed to children from underprivileged families as well as medical insurance (Mutuelle de Sante) provided for 50 households in the area.

Elie Kharrat, a Partner and Director of Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Rwanda revealed that this is part of the Health, safety and environment policy under the company’s social corporate responsibility initiatives. “Dar in our laguage means Home, Bugesera and Shyara more specifically is our Home, we feel home here, ” Added Mr. Kharrat.

“We have embarked on this noble cause in close collaboration with the local leadership as a way of returning back to the community in which we operate. It means a lot for us to take on such developmental initiatives with courage and resilience,” he said.

Among other activities, various gifts were donated to young children as a way to celebrate the forthcoming Christmas and new year festivities.

Dar Al-Handasah is a global community of talented and innovative engineers, planners, economists, architects, sustainability specialists, digital experts and designers.

DAR is the founder of the DAR Group a multidisciplinary pure engineering design firm with 19,850 engineers, 308 offices in 60 countries and an annual revenue of $USD 2.4 billion.

DAR has been ranked in the top 10 of the international design firms for over a decade. DAR has serviced over 950 Clients in 60 countries, with a total of more than 4,000 completed projects and a construction cost of executed projects of around USD$ 300 billion (excluding projects that were only designed or planned. These are constructed ones).

DAR is implanted in Rwanda and has two main offices, one at Nyamata and one at Kigali. The company is currently Overseeing the ongoing construction of Bugesera International Airport and the development of the National Transport masterplan.

Dar Al-Handasah is also the official sponsor of Orion Basketball a team of young rwandans and plans are underway to renovate the Groupe Scolaire Gihinga basketball court by March of next year 2024.

The commemoration of the good governance month coincided with the climax of the 16days of activation against Gender based violence in Bugesera district.

Angelique Umwali, the District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development highlighted the achievements made in this regard.

“Good governance is the driving force behind the success and progress registered in partnership with our development partners,” she said.

She revealed that in an effort to solve the rampant land wrangles that are common in the area, close to 2000 land titles have been processed and given to legitimated land owners in the last one month.

Umwali challenged residents to desist from criminal behavior and conduct especially as the festive season approaches.

And as the country gears up for next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, the general public is obliged to ensure proper registration and verification for national Identity Cards in order to fully be able to exercise the constitutional right of voting.

“it’s a right and obligation to choose your new leaders at the end of this term of office. Ensure to verify all your documents ahead of time so that you are not left out,” she said.