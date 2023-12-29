Bank of Kigali Wins “Best Bank Rwanda” by The Banker Award 2023

The Bank of Kigali (BK) has once again scooped the prestigious “Best Bank Rwanda” by The Banker Award 2023.

The Bank of the Year Award was introduced in 2000 by the Banker magazine and is given to leading commercial and investment banks world-wide in recognition of their achievements.

The Banker is a publication of Financial Times Business Ltd, a member of the Financial Times group of companies.

BK has previously been the Bank of the Year 2009-2012

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking industry,” BK said in a statement.

This accolade follows BK’s recent triumph as the “Best Bank 2023” by the Global Finance Award, marking the third consecutive year of receiving this honor.

The Bank of Kigali said that this year (2023) has been remarkable with significant developments like the self-onboarding feature on the BK App, enabling digital account opening for non-customers.

Additionally, the bank announced a tariff revision to enhance market competitiveness, including waiving ledger and cheque fees, effective January 22, 2024.

“These developments demonstrate the bank’s dedication to customer convenience and service excellence,” BK said.

Dr. Diane Karusisi, the BK Chief Executive Officer also said that the bank is profoundly honored to be recognized as the Best Bank in Rwanda by The Banker Award 2023.

“This award reflects our deep-rooted commitment to providing exceptional banking services and driving financial inclusion in Rwanda,” Karusisi said.

Karusisi stated that BK’s consistent recognition by prestigious institutions motivates it to continue its pursuit of excellence and innovation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, staff, and stakeholders for their trust and support, propelling us to these heights of achievement.” Karusisi said.

The competing institutions were judged on their ability to deliver strong financial performance while turning challenges into opportunities in an ever-evolving business environment

Institutions in 140 countries received awards in the Bank of the Year Awards 2023.

In the Africa region, the United Bank for Africa emerged as the Regional Winner 2023, while among EAC member states, KCB Bank Kenya topped Kenyan banks and the United Bank for Africa led in Tanzania.

Next year’s entries will open in April 2024.