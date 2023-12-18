REG Through To AWBL Semifinals

REG Women have reached the Africa Women’s Basketball League semi-finals following their dismantling 85-54 victory over Université de Douala on Sunday afternoon.

New REG signing Nia Clouden led the way as the American guard contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Esperance Mukaneza’s women outscored the Cameroonian side in all quarters after starting the contest off to an impressive pace, winning 21-15 in the first quarter at Alexandria Sporting Club.

Université de Douala looked horrendous in the second quarter, registering only six points, while REG scored 30 points to take a 30-point advantage into the halftime break.

The Rwandan outfit retained their rhythm back into the second half as they comprehensively beat Université de Douala 23-17 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 36 points.

The Cameroonian team rallied in the final quarter, winning 16-11, though it wasn’t nearly enough to give them a much-needed win. REG notched up an 85-54 win to extend their winning streak and book a berth into the semifinals of Africa Women’s Basketball League, which is underway in Alexandria, Egypt.

Esperance Mukaneza’s side will fight it out with Kenya’s KPA in the semi-finals on Monday, December 18 at 3:30 p.m. Kigali time.

KPA clinched their first semi-final spot after defeating Equity Bank 81-66 thanks to Madina Okot’s game-high 31 points and 17 rebounds.