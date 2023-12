Remains of yet unknown number of people were found at Nyabugogo on the roadside near Mutangana market on Wednesday Dec 6, 2923 during an exercise to repair water pipes.

They are believed to be those of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, according to local authorities.

Search of more remains was interrupted by the afternoon rain, but it resumed this morning as had promised by Nyarugenge district officials.

It is believed that during the genocide there was a roadblock at this place.