Defence In Genocide Trial Adopts Tactic in Attacking Rwanda

In the ongoing trial of the two genocide suspects, Seraphin Twahirwa, and Pierre Basabose, in a Brussels court, Wednesday November 22 was in many ways, a normal day, which is to say, it was strange by any normal standards, even in a court of law.

As would be expected, the prosecution presented evidence against the accused, and as it has done since the beginning of these trials, rather than defend its clients, the defence, also presented a prosecutorial posture, against Rwanda.

The two defendants are accused of playing significant roles in the 1994 Rwanda Genocide Against the Tutsi, which claimed over a million men, women and children. Twahirwa is alleged to have been one of the leaders of the Interahamwe militias, who spearheaded the murders, directly committing murders himself, and revelling in the rape of Tutsi women and girls.

The prosecution had written testimonies read out, and then called its witness, whom we can call witness X, because the prosecution wanted to withhold his name, for his protection. In 1994, witness X was a trader in Gikondo. In his testimony, he said he knew Basabose, as a leader of interahamwe, since 1993. According to X, Basabose would walk around Gikondo, armed with a hand gun, and accompanied by Interahamwe militia, as body guards.

The defence raised several objections to X’s testimony. They objected to his recollection that from Basabose’s house, the Interahamwe threw one of his neighbours, Madeleine, out of her car, and took it from her. But the defence objected most to X’s recounting of how Basabose, allegedly supervised the murder of Turatsinze, a Tutsi, once the genocide had begun. But X insisted that he witnessed the murder. “Basabose was there. I saw him with my own eyes, he did nothing to save Turatsinze” he said.

Unable to shake X’s conviction, the defence lawyer, Jean Flamme resorted to a tactic the defence has used throughout the trial, go on the attack against Rwanda. “It is clear the witness belongs to the list of those witnesses that were influenced by Rwanda’s authority” he said dismissively. Flamme was also a defence lawyer for Rwanda genocide suspects at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwnada (ICTR), in Arusha, Tanzania.

Like many other Western defence lawyers at ICTR, he adopted the tactic of attacking Rwanda, rather than respond to accusations against his clients. In the Brussels court, Flamme shouts his attacks, in an apparent attempt to intimidate not only the witnesses, but the entire court.

With his determined intent to respond to everything, with an attack against Rwanda, he has at times left everyone in the courtroom wondering to what case he was responding. Without offering any evidence, Flamme claims that defence witnesses are coached by the Rwandan government on what to say in court. He has aggressively put outlandish questions to prosecution witnesses. “Why did the RPF (Rwanda Patriotic Front) invade Rwanda”? or “who killed Habyarimana…”?

As with many of the defence lawyers for Rwanda’s Genocide planners and perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi, Flamme regularly repeats so called Hutu Power tropes, that Rwandans are liars. In a mimicry of the Nazi depiction of Jews, as dissemblers, the Hutu Power ideologues, have hijacked the word “ubwenge” which simply means intelligence in Kinyarwanda, to claim that it describes Tutsi deception.

The intimidation of witnesses seems to have worked, in the case of one witness, Primitive Uwimana, the now former wife of one of the defendants, Twahirwa. Uwimana was initially testifying for the prosecution, against her husband, but during her testimony, she insisted that she wanted part of her responses to be heard in camera. The judge suspended the proceedings, while decided on whether to grant the request, against the arguments of the prosecution. On her return, after the judge ruled against a hearing in camera, Uwimana suddenly claimed that Rwanda had “sent people to intimidate me…” She had told the court that she had had any contact of any kind with her estranged husband, but on examining Twahirwa’s mobile telephone, it was found that he had contacted his ex wife on more than a thousand occasions. The prosecution charged that it was in fact Twahirwa, who was intimidating his former wife, not “people from Rwanda”, as she and defence claimed.

At her first appearance in court, the judge had suspended the proceedings, while she decided on whether she would grant her request to hear her in camera.

Now, Uwimana had claimed to have had no communication with her husband. This was challenged by the prosecution, which produced the accused’s mobile telephone, showing that he had communicated with his wife, on more than a thousand different occasions.

She now not only seemed to recant her written testimony, including that her marriage had been forced, she also took up the defence’s claim, that she had been threatened by “Rwandan spies.”

“I used to receive threats from a Rwanda’s prosecutor, asking me to testify in the trial. Some spies would even be sent to me,” she said. She was, she now claimed, forced to write the testimony that had been read in court. “That was not my own testimony. I was forced to say what I don’t believe,” she said. She was however unable to respond to the prosecution’s skepticism that anyone other than she herself, would have known the intimate detail in her written testimony.

Far from being threatened by “Rwandan spies” the prosecution asserted, it was clear that Uwimana had been pressured by her former husband. She was asked about the murders her husband stands accused of having committed, including Uwimana’s own brother, Alexandre Karekezi, and Kamuzinzi, a neighbour. The two had gone to Twahirwa’s house, hoping for protection. Karekezi was murdered by Twahirwa, said the prosecution, because he had opposed formalising his sister’s marriage to Twahirwa.

The other alleged victim, Kamuzinzi’s wife sat in court. She had testified to having been repeatedly raped by Twahirwa. Uwimana’s claim that her written testimony had been forced, and that her estranged husband was no rapist, so upset the widow, that she had a breakdown, in court.

Uwimana was not to be deterred however, she now claimed her former husband would never hurt a fly, and they had a happy marriage.

The prosecution asserted to the court that their witness had been suborned by the defendant, and her claims against the Rwanda justice system, was so she could gain asylum in Belgium, and reconcile with her children, who were unhappy about her testimony against their father.

“Claiming that she was threatened by Rwanda’s prosecution, is a fabrication to attract the attention of the relevant Belgian institutions, so she can claim to be a political refugee” they said, adding that it is absurd to accuse Rwanda’s prosecution service, of threatening a witness, when they had cooperated fully, in facilitating that witness to be able to testity in Brussels.

It was an assertion the defence seemed to inadvertently vindicate. When Twahirwa’s lawyer, Vincent Lurquin got up to speak, he immediately claimed that Uwimana would be in danger from Rwandan agents, if she returned to Nairobi, Kenya. He asked that she should be granted asylum in Belgium.

The Rwanda prosecution service cooperates with foreign courts, helping them to trace witnesses. A legal officer is assigned to ensure that the witnesses is protected, until they arrive in the jurisdiction, where they are to give their testimony. Called to comment about Uwimana’s claims that she had been threated by people from the Rwanda prosecution service, the legal support officer, assigned to her, Agathe Mukavuninka, told the court that her responsibilities were limited to finding the witness, and ensuring that they arrived in legal jurisdiction that had requested the help and support. Mukavuninka, could draw from thirteen years of tracing witnesses.

From interfering with the witnesses’ testimony, said Mukavuninka, the legal experts strictly observe a prohibition of any discussion with the witnesses, adding that she had not had any complaints from any court, in thirteen years of delivering witnesses to them. Uwimana received the same support that all witnesses get, she said.

Contintuing his charge that all Rwandans are liars, Flamme retorted that it is “difficult to find any Rwandan who speaks the truth.”

The week was concluded with testimonies from Twahirwa’s family, including a siter, two brothers and a son from his second marriage.

“If he really did commit these crimes” said one of his brothers, “he should pay the price.”