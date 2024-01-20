APR Women Volleyball Eyes Victory in 2024 Season

APR Women Volleyball Club head coach, Peter Kamasa has said his team is in good shape to win the upcoming Rwanda Volleyball league 2024 season set to kick-off January 20.

APR WVC who finished second place behind Rwanda Revenue Authority Women Volleyball Club last season, say they have stepped up their preparations to win the league after defying odds to make it to the top of the table in the 2023 season.

“We are ready for the new season. We have had enough in the last few weeks. Players are in great shape and upbeat for new season,”Kamasa said.

Kamasa noted that after intensive team preparations he was confident the players are ready for the new season.

“We have prepared well and I am very happy for the players and team work, I have right now,” he said

APR WVC has added new players on its squad. These include: Ernestine Akimanizanye (a setter from RRA), Claire Nishimwe (right attacker from RRA) and Diane Mpuhwezimana (a young setter from St Aloys).

After joining APR, Kamasa will be seeking to make one step better this season for a historic first league title as head coach after winning the title with RRA and REG as assistant coach.

Kamasa’s skills in volleyball coach date back to 2017 when he was starting to train teams of institutions like RRA WVC, REG VC in 2019, RwandaAir, Kirehe Volleyball Club and ESSA Nyarugunga.

Kamasa is not new in volleyball, his experience goes down to two decades. He has played for high school volleyball teams such as Gahini Secondary School, Group Scolaire de Butare, Umubano Blue Tigers, Universite Libre de Kigali (ULK), and Rukinzo of Burundi.

APR WVC squad:

Setters: Diane Mpuhwezimana and Ernestine Akimanizanye

Left attackers: Seraphine ‘Baby’ Mukantambara Yvonne Bayija, Valentine Munezero, Benitha Mukandayisenga and Penelope Musabyimana.

Opposite: Claire Nishimwe and Divine Nyirahabimana.

Center players: Albertine Uwiringiyimana, Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya and Esperance Mushimiyimana.

Liberos: Beatrice Uwamahoro and Judith Kabatesi.

Coaching staff: Head coach: Peter Kamasa, assistant coach: Yvette Gihozo Cyuzuzo, Physical Trainer: Richard Rwamahungu, Team Doctor: Gisele Uwimana and Team Manager: Adeline Mukasine.