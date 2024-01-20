Bruce Melody Buys A Stake in Basketball Team UGB

Rwandan celebrated singer-songwriter Bruce Melodie has secured an investment in the Rwanda Basketball League franchise UGB.

“United Generations for Basketball (UGB) was founded with the noble vision of empowering the youth by integrating sports and education. Bruce Melodie and his team resonate deeply with this vision, recognizing the transformative power of sports to inspire and effect positive change,” the club said in a statement on Thursday, January 18.

Both parties remained tight-lipped about the value of the investment, claiming that their partnership is worth more than the amount invested.

During the press conference materialised on Friday, Bruce Melodie and his team emphasized that they will deal with the business operations, leaving the technical aspects to the existing UGB staff.

UGB regard the partnership as pivotal in nurturing young talents through sports and education and ensuring the prosperity of the club.

The club president, Jean Luc Cyusa, said: “Bruce Melodie and his team joining the UGB family is a game-changer. Their support and vision are indispensable in achieving our competitive aspirations and advancing Rwanda as a leading sports tourism destination.”

Kenny Mugarura, who is a member of Bruce Melodie's management team, named the Vice President of UGB as a result of the investment.

Led by Yves Murenzi as the head coach, UGB finished the 2022-23 Rwanda Basketball League campaign in the eighth spot with 32 points. However, Bruce Melodie has vowed to elevate the club and compete for the title in the forthcoming season, which kicks off on February 9.

“Being part of UGB, a team that shares my passion for youth empowerment, is incredibly fulfilling. We’re not just here to invest; we’re here to elevate UGB to competitive excellence and vie for the title this season,” Bruce Melodie said after completing the investment.

"Our mission is to win, inspire, and position UGB in line with Rwanda's initiative to promote sports tourism, we aim to showcase our beautiful country as a premier destination for sports fans worldwide," Bruce Melodie manager and Owner Coach Gael said.

UGB was founded by the late Aimable Shampiyona and Jean de Dieu Nizeyimana at Lycée de Kigali (LDK).