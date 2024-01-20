One Student Dead In A Dormitory Fire Incident

One student is reported dead, another injured after EAV Rushashi dormitory, an agro-veterinary school located in Gakenke District, caught fire on January 20.

The incident occurred at around 3 AM due to short circuit, according to Gakenke district mayor Mukandayisenga Vestine speaking to Kigalitoday.com, our sister website.

One student was reportedly killed by electricity shock while another was injured in the back while trying to escape. He was hurried to the nearby Ruli health centre for treatment.

“It happened at around 3am, in the boy’s dormitory. We are suspecting an electrical short circuit. When it happened, one student died on the spot, another one got back injuries. He fell down as he tried to escape,” Mukandayisenga said.

“We comfort the students and the family of the victim,” Mukandayisenga said.

The 21-year-old student who died was in senior five.

According to the reports, the Police Fire Brigade extinguished the fire before it caused any further damages.

Reports say the extent of the fire’s damage is unknown at the moment, and investigations have commenced to determine the source of the fire outbreak.

“We are saddened by the death of a senior-five student at EAV Rushashi who was killed by the fire outbreak that caught the school dormitory,” The Ministry of education wrote on X.