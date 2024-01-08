Home NewsNational Cyangugu Diocese Erects Monument in Memory of Father Ubald Rugirangoga
National

Cyangugu Diocese Erects Monument in Memory of Father Ubald Rugirangoga

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 1:05 pm

The Catholic Church, Cyangugu Diocese has erected a monument in memory of late Father Ubald Rugirango, a renowned priest who promoted healing, unity and reconciliation in Rwanda.

The monument was erected at a place called Ibanga ry’Amahoro hill, Gihundwe sector of Rusizi District and launched on January 7,2023 as the church celebrates the second anniversary of his death.

The priest succumbed to COVID-19 early January 2021 in the United States of America, but he left a great legacy in unity and reconciliation.

He started several initiatives that encouraged genocide perpetrators to seek pardon, and the Genocide victims to forgive, which succeeded.

In Cyangugu, cases of children who married genocide survivors from families their fathers committed the genocide were reported and that’s among others.

Father Rugirangoga will also be remembered by many in his healing services which many sick people testified to have attended and healed.

Fr. Ubald Rugirangoga was feted for his miraculous work by many congregants who believed in him.

Related Posts

Kigali: A New Indoor Sports Gymnasium Coming Soon

Regional Tour Operators Upbeat About 2024 Prospects

Will 2024 Profit from Last Year’s Effort to...

APR to Square off Yanga in Mapinduzi Cup...

President Kagame Receives Sudanese General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo...

Reported talks On Transfer of Palestinians from Gaza...

Peace Cup R16 Draw: APR To Face AS...

Goalie Kimenyi, Muyango Legally Get Spliced

Rwanda’s Busy Schedule for 2024

Mapinduzi Cup 2024: Niyibizi Nets Twice As APR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.