Cyangugu Diocese Erects Monument in Memory of Father Ubald Rugirangoga

The Catholic Church, Cyangugu Diocese has erected a monument in memory of late Father Ubald Rugirango, a renowned priest who promoted healing, unity and reconciliation in Rwanda.

The monument was erected at a place called Ibanga ry’Amahoro hill, Gihundwe sector of Rusizi District and launched on January 7,2023 as the church celebrates the second anniversary of his death.

The priest succumbed to COVID-19 early January 2021 in the United States of America, but he left a great legacy in unity and reconciliation.

He started several initiatives that encouraged genocide perpetrators to seek pardon, and the Genocide victims to forgive, which succeeded.

In Cyangugu, cases of children who married genocide survivors from families their fathers committed the genocide were reported and that’s among others.

Father Rugirangoga will also be remembered by many in his healing services which many sick people testified to have attended and healed.