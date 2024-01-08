Kigali: A New Indoor Sports Gymnasium Coming Soon

Ecole Belge de Kigali (EBK) is another name that will be called in this year as one of the Modern indoor sports gymnasiums in Kigali.

This supports government’s efforts to build the modern infrastructure of different indoor and outdoor sports, École Belge de Kigali understands it well as they built the Indoor sports Gymnasium that will support the idea of Rwanda government to become the Africa sports hub.

This facility, nearing completion, now at 80%, will boast a seating capacity for 1,200 people, providing a modern haven for various indoor games such as Basketball, Volleyball, Netball, Handball, and indoor soccer.

Kigali Today had the privilege of witnessing the ongoing construction, learning that the facility is set to open its doors to competitions and games starting February 2024.

Nkurunziza Gustave, the Director of Administration and Finance at École Belge de Kigali, expressed the primary motive behind this ambitious venture. Not only does it aim to provide a dedicated space for the school’s children to engage in sports, but it also aspires to contribute to the society, particularly the youth.

This modern infrastructure will facilitate the users as the result to prevent injuries to the players and early retirement due to lack of modern facility.

As the completion of the building approaches, Gustave highlighted the significance of offering a safe and quality environment for sports activities.

The investment is around nine hundred million Rwandan francs including design and study, construction, surveillance and equipments and with its versatility, the sports hall is poised to become a hub for competitions and training sessions.

École Belge de Kigali (EBK Gymnasium) will join other international standards’s stadiums that are in Kigali like BK ARENA and Petit Stade.