Home NewsNational New Companies Enter Public Transport In Kigali
National

New Companies Enter Public Transport In Kigali

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 12:01 pm

The new buses

Eight successful bidders have been given one hundred buses on loan to operate public transport in Kigali.

The buses are part of a batch the government promised to add in the transport, through a public-private partnership.

The eight bidders include Yahoo Car Express which won fifteen buses, Remera Transport Cooperative which won the tender for ten  buses.

Nyabugogo Transport Cooperative and City Centre Transport Cooperative also got ten buses each while S.U Direct Services qualified for five buses.

Jali Transport which has been operating in public transport won tender for thirteen buses and 4G Ju Transport Ltd, seven buses.

Ritco has won bid for 30 buses.

Meanwhile, the Development Bank of Rwanda(BRD) is set to sign a financial agreement with five companies that have purchased the newly acquired public transport buses to operate in Kigali.

“The loan facility provided by BRD covers approximately 70% of all brand new 70-seater buses,” according to BRD.

The buses, says a source, are registered under government of Rwanda.

Related Posts

Promised New Buses to Hit the Road Today

How Akagera National Park Has Recovered From Years...

Enjoy The Festive Seasons Responsibly – New Kigali...

Over 2000 complete Basic Police Course

Rwanda Tops 2023 Africa Visa Openness Index

President Kagame Makes Appointments In Key Institutions

UK Government Wins Parliamentary Vote Paving Way For...

Rwanda Mining Industry Eyes $1.5 billion Target by...

Lt. General Charles Kayonga Appointed As Rwanda’s Ambassador...

PM Ngirente Addresses EALA Special Sitting in Kigali

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.