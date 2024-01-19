New Companies Enter Public Transport In Kigali

Eight successful bidders have been given one hundred buses on loan to operate public transport in Kigali.

The buses are part of a batch the government promised to add in the transport, through a public-private partnership.

The eight bidders include Yahoo Car Express which won fifteen buses, Remera Transport Cooperative which won the tender for ten buses.

Nyabugogo Transport Cooperative and City Centre Transport Cooperative also got ten buses each while S.U Direct Services qualified for five buses.

Jali Transport which has been operating in public transport won tender for thirteen buses and 4G Ju Transport Ltd, seven buses.

Ritco has won bid for 30 buses.

Meanwhile, the Development Bank of Rwanda(BRD) is set to sign a financial agreement with five companies that have purchased the newly acquired public transport buses to operate in Kigali.

“The loan facility provided by BRD covers approximately 70% of all brand new 70-seater buses,” according to BRD.

The buses, says a source, are registered under government of Rwanda.