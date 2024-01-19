Promised New Buses to Hit the Road Today

Rwanda’s ministry of infrastructure(Mininfra) has promised to launch the new buses the government pledged to ship and sale to the transport operators to fill a big gap in Kigali’s public transport.

In November 2023, Mininfra officials said that the government had brought sixty buses while forty others were on the way to complete the initial 100 fleet. They are part of 300 buses that are due to be added into the public transport within this fiscal year.

The government buys the buses and sales them to transport operators who qualify.

“The 100 buses are already there and transport operators had time to bid for them. This Friday, we shall join the successful bidders to inaugurate the buses,” Mininfra Minister Jimmy Gasore told Kigali Today, our sister website.