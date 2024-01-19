DRC Confirms Arrival of Soldiers Repatriated by Rwanda

The Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces (FARDC) have confirmed reception of the body of one deceased soldier, who was among three soldier shot dead recently after illegally crossing into Rwandan territory.

On January 16, 2024, the Rwandan army said it had shot dead one of the FARDC soldiers and arrested two more after they crossed into the Rwandan territory with arms and causing insecurity in the Western Province district of Rubavu, bordering Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The FARDC said that the body of the deceased, identified as Cpl Anyasaka Nkoy Lucien is currently resting in the military mortuary at Katindo military hospital in North Kivu.

In a communique signed on January 17, and issued by FARDC ‘s Major General Sylvain Ekenge Bomusa, the DRC forces also confirmed reception of two of their soldiers- Sergeant Assuman Mupenda and Bokuli Lote.

The process of returning the body and the two arrested FARDC soldiers was overseen by the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM).

Since 2022, four DRC soldiers have been shot dead under similar circumstances of illegal crossing into Rwandan territory. At least.