My Objective to Win Trophies With Rayon Sport – New Coach

Coach Julien Mette has expressed his excitement and ambitions after being named the new Rayon Sports head coach.

“I’m pleased and honoured to be part of Rayon Sports, which is a big club with many fans,” he said.

The 42-year-old coach who arrived at Kigali International Airport on Friday night, replaced Yamen Zelfani, who parted ways with the club in October 2023 after three months in charge.

Mohamed Wade is expected to assist the French gaffer following his three-month spell as the interim head coach.

“I’m going to work with the existing staff. I have already encountered this in Congo and Djibouti, so that poses no problem for me,” Mette told media on Friday night.

Mette managed the Djibouti national football team for three years prior to joining Congolese outfit AS Otôho in the summer of 2022.

He led them to the Congo Premier League title last season throughout his one-year-and-a-half tenure.

“I chose to come here for family reasons, I was stuck far from the family and it is a difficult country (Congo-Brazzaville) for visas for many people. It is easier to live in Rwanda for me and my family, so the choice was quickly made,” he said.

“I really enjoy having a lot of supporters with a lot of enthusiasm and passion at the stadium. There is like a football crisis in Congo; there aren’t many people at the stadium, and when you leave your country, like me, and are all alone, it’s a bit sad not to see any passion and enthusiasm.”

His first Rwanda Premier League match will be an away clash against Amagaju on January 26 at Huye Stadium.

Mette avowed that he came to the 2022-23 Peace Cup holders to be ‘adored’ and to ‘adore’ fans.

“I’m happy to feel the growth of football in this beautiful country, and I hope to help Rayon win trophies this season. I saw some really good players, competent to play good football and score goals. We’re going to have a glance at what has to be added to get back on track.”

His appointment comes on the heels of Rayon Sports’s 1-0 league victory over Gorilla on Friday evening thanks to Heritier Luvumbu’s first-half magnificent freekick.