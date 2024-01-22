PM Ngirente, UNSG Rally For Inclusive Development At G77+ China South Summit

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has commended the third G77+ China South Summit saying that the forum is vital opportunity for collective action to global challenges.

The PM made the remarks January 21, 2024 while representing President Paul Kagame at the summit that was hosted by Uganda, following previous Summits in Doha and Havana.

The summit, held under the theme, “Leaving No One Behind,” also witnessed the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni assuming office as the new chairman of the group, after Cuba in 2023.

The G77+China is a group of 134 developing countries that champions the common interests of countries from the global south.

Ngirente said that the summit resonates well with Rwanda’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development and building on the successes of previous Summits, the 2024 gathering provides another opportunity for collective action.

“It calls for coordinated efforts to ensure the equitable sharing of progress among nations, irrespective of their size or economic status,” Ngirente said.

Reflecting on our achievements, it is clear that the Group of 77 and China has played a significant role in shaping the international economic landscape, Ngirente specifically stated that Rwanda commends the work accomplished so far, but reminded that the journey ahead needs continued collective efforts.

“Rwanda firmly supports the call for reformed financial institutions to be fit for purpose in the contemporary world. Financing our development initiatives and fostering trade and industry has never been more important than today,” Ngirente said.

The Prime Minister also stated that cooperation and collaboration remain at the core of the group’s collective efforts for a more prosperous world. We must recognize its importance in addressing complex global challenges.

“By continuing to leverage our collective strengths, we can overcome common challenges and achieve sustainable development. 12. In addition, special consideration must be given to countries facing unique obstacles. We must consider the situations of Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States, and provide support to address their specific needs on the path to sustainable development,” Ngirente said.

The New G77+ China South Summit Chairman, President Museveni in his remarks also rallied the global community to embrace unity in order to solve the ongoing global crises.

“We should ensure that we collectively promote and protect human rights and development and the issues of human rights must be handled collectively not politicized,” Museveni said.

Addressing the summit, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), António Guterres advised the global South to advocate for their rights and demand a clear position in negotiating with the ‘rich’ global North.

“And while South-South cooperation is strong and deepening, it does not replace the need for the respect of the commitments of the global North – for sustained engagement to reduce poverty and inequality, support growth, and build resilience in developing countries.” Guterres said.

The UNSG also lamented that halfway to the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the current situation is far from leaving no one behind, and instead leaving half the world behind.

Guterres revealed that progress on poverty and hunger is stalling and, in some countries, going into reverse and that many G-77 members are grappling with an economic hangover from the Covid-19 pandemic, crippling debts, a cost-of-living crisis and sky-high borrowing costs.