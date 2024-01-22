Rwanda Deplores Inflammatory Statements by Burundian President Ndayishimiye

The Government of Rwanda has condemned an inflammatory and un-African statements made by Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Kinshasa-Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) last week.

According to the Rwanda Government Spokesperson, on January 21, 2024 President Ndayishimiye, in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Youth, Peace and Security, in an event advertised under the banner of the continental organisation, “made several baseless and incendiary allegations aimed at inciting division among Rwandans, and further jeopardizing peace and security in the Great Lakes Region.”

The statement reminds that Rwandans have worked diligently to strengthen unity and foster the country’s development.

“Young Rwandans have embraced this opportunity, are taking ownership and actively contributing to building a brighter future for themselves,” the statement further reads.

“For anyone to try and undermine this progress by calling on young Rwandans to overthrow their government is troubling. But for a leader of a neighbouring country to do so, from an African Union platform, is deeply irresponsible and a flagrant violation of the African Union Charter.”

Furthermore, the statement made it clear that Rwanda has no interest in creating conflict with our neighbours.

“We will continue to work with partners in the region and beyond to foster stability and continued development.”