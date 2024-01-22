Home NewsRegional Rwanda Deplores Inflammatory Statements by Burundian President Ndayishimiye
Regional

Rwanda Deplores Inflammatory Statements by Burundian President Ndayishimiye

by KT Press Reporter
written by KT Press Reporter 11:28 pm

The Government of Rwanda has condemned an inflammatory and un-African statements made by Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Kinshasa-Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) last week.

According to the Rwanda Government Spokesperson, on January 21, 2024 President Ndayishimiye, in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Youth, Peace and Security, in an event advertised under the banner of the continental organisation, “made several baseless and incendiary allegations aimed at inciting division among Rwandans, and further jeopardizing peace and security in the Great Lakes Region.”

The statement reminds that Rwandans have worked diligently to strengthen unity and foster the country’s development.

“Young Rwandans have embraced this opportunity, are taking ownership and actively contributing to building a brighter future for themselves,” the statement further reads.

“For anyone to try and undermine this progress by calling on young Rwandans to overthrow their government is troubling. But for a leader of a neighbouring country to do so, from an African Union platform, is deeply irresponsible and a flagrant violation of the African Union Charter.”

Furthermore, the statement made it clear that Rwanda has no interest in creating conflict with our neighbours.

“We will continue to work with partners in the region and beyond to foster stability and continued development.”

Related Posts

Another Win For Rwanda Justice In the Release...

PM Ngirente, UNSG Rally For Inclusive Development At...

Understanding K-9: Operations and The Lifestyle of Police...

BRD, Transport Operators Sign Rwf 15 Bn Financing...

My Objective to Win Trophies With Rayon Sport...

One Student Dead In A Dormitory Fire Incident

APR Women Volleyball Eyes Victory in 2024 Season

Bruce Melody Buys A Stake in Basketball Team...

DRC Confirms Arrival of Soldiers Repatriated by Rwanda

New Companies Enter Public Transport In Kigali

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.