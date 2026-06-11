Congo’s $260 Million Uganda Reparations Vanish Into Corruption

KINSHASA — Four years after Uganda began paying compensation ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Democratic Republic of Congo is facing growing questions over the fate of approximately $260 million already received.

Thousands of victims still awaiting compensation and allegations of corruption engulfing the government fund responsible for managing the money.

The ICJ ruled in February 2022 that Uganda should pay the DRC $325 million in reparations for damages caused during the 1998–2003 conflict, including the devastating Six-Day War in Kisangani in June 2000.

The fighting, which involved Ugandan and Rwandan forces battling for control of the strategic city, left more than 1,000 civilians dead, thousands wounded and widespread destruction of homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

Under the court’s ruling, Uganda was required to pay the compensation in five annual installments of $65 million.

Four installments have already been paid, bringing the total transferred to about $260 million. The final installment of $65 million is expected later this year, completing the full amount ordered by the court.

To manage the compensation process, the Congolese government established the Special Fund for the Compensation and Reparation of Victims of Uganda’s Illegal Activities in the DRC (FRIVAO).

The fund was tasked with identifying victims and distributing reparations to individuals and communities affected by the conflict.

However, instead of becoming a symbol of justice for survivors, FRIVAO has become the center of a growing scandal.

Investigations by Congolese civil society organizations, financial watchdogs and judicial authorities suggest that only a small portion of the money received from Uganda has reached victims.

Reports indicate that while hundreds of millions of dollars have flowed into the fund, only tens of millions have been distributed to beneficiaries.

The Center for Research on Public Finance and Local Development (CREFDL), one of the organizations monitoring the process, has raised concerns over the management of the fund, citing irregular financial transactions, unexplained expenditures and a lack of transparency.

Investigators have questioned why the number of registered beneficiaries reportedly increased dramatically over time and why substantial sums were allocated to projects with little apparent connection to direct victim compensation.

Questions have also been raised about contracts awarded by the fund, including expenditures on infrastructure projects and other activities that critics argue should not have been prioritized while thousands of victims remained uncompensated.

The controversy has already resulted in criminal investigations involving senior officials linked to the management of the reparations process.

Former Justice Minister Constant Mutamba was convicted in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $20 million, while former FRIVAO coordinator Chançard Bolukola faced prosecution over allegations involving irregular contracts worth tens of millions of dollars.

Authorities have frozen accounts, suspended officials and launched investigations, but critics argue that these measures came only after repeated warnings from civil society groups and victims’ organizations.

For many survivors, the scandal has deepened feelings of frustration and betrayal. More than two decades after the violence in Kisangani, many victims say they are still waiting for the justice promised by the international court ruling.

The controversy now poses a broader challenge for the Congolese government. With approximately $260 million already received from Uganda and the final $65 million installment still expected, pressure is mounting on authorities in Kinshasa to explain how the money has been used and to ensure that the remaining funds reach the people for whom they were intended.

For the victims of the conflict, the international legal battle may have been won. The fight to receive the compensation awarded in their name, however, appears far from over.

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