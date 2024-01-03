Rwanda Mining Board Cancels Mining Licences For 7 Companies

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has announced the immediate

revocation of mining licenses for seven companies which failed to comply with mining, environment safety standards.

The revoked mining licenses pertain to the following seven companies:

•Ngali Mining Limited – License (Amethyst Concession) in Ngororero

•DEMIKARU – 2 Licenses in Rubavu and Rutsiro

•ETS MUNSAD Minerals – 1 License in Ngororero

•FX TUGIRANUBUMWE – 1 License in Kamonyi

•Ngororero Mining Company (NMC) – 2 Licenses in Ngororero (Nyamisa and Nyabisindu).

Except Ngali’s concession in Ngororero which deals in Gemstones ( Amethyst), most these companies extracted 3Ts- Tin (cassiterite), tungsten (wolframite), and tantalum (coltan) which are the minerals collectively referred to as the 3Ts.

RMB said in a statement that this action is part of a commitment to fostering a safe, productive, and professional mining sector and that the companies have repeatedly failed to remedy serious deficiencies highlighted in earlier official cancellation warnings issued to the concerned companies.

“These companies have breached safety, environmental, and labor standards, and have not met their investment commitments,” RMB said in a statement released January 3, 2023.



RMB stated that these mining license cancellations are part of the Government’s efforts to implement measures that support and professionalize mining operations.

Through collaboration with other Government institutions, RMB will continue to ensure the security and proper decommissioning of abandoned concessions while preparing for responsible new investments.

RMB said that it encourages all existing license holders to continuously enhance their operations and maintain the highest standards.

Mining remains an enabler of Rwanda’s sustainable development.

The mining sector is currently second to the tourism sector earning $852million in the first nine months (Jan-Sept 2023) compared to $584.8 million in the last year (2022).

Between 2019 and 2023, the mining revenue sharing scheme allocated Rwf2billion to eight mining-host districts and in 2022, mining contributed Rwf27.7billion to the treasury.