Umushyikirano 2024: All You Need To Know About The Agenda This Year

The 19th National Dialogue Council, commonly known as ‘Umushyikirano’ is set to open shortly at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) and it will run until tomorrow, Wednesday, January 24, with President Paul Kagame expected to lead the proceedings at annual gathering where key issues concerning the citizens are discussed.

The Head of State will deliver opening remarks as well as the State of the Nation Address while discussions will centre on national development, unity and youth empowerment, among other things.

It is anticipated that some of the key issues affecting citizens will be discussed at the forum, cutting across different sectors including the economy, infrastructure, transport service delivery, education and healthcare, among others.

Nelly Mukazayire, the Deputy CEO, of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will preside over the events on Day 1 as the MC while the State of the Nation address will be followed with a presentation by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on the implementation status of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which started in 2017 and ends this year.

There will be a panel discussion themed “Economic Resilience: The potential of traditional and emerging sectors, featuring Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, MINECOFIN, Jeanine Munyeshuli, MINECOFIN, Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri, MINAGRI, Sabin Nsanzimana, MoH, Christian Gakwaya, Founder, Rwanda Events, Florence Niyomahoro, Cooperative President, Mayogi Coffee.

It will be moderated by Veteran Journalist Cleophas Barore, who is the Director General of the public broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Day 2 will be presided over by Alain Mukuralinda, Deputy Government Spokesperson and it will feature a presentation on

Rwanda’s Journey of Unity and Resilience, by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement and a discussion on Youth Leadership in Shaping Rwanda’s Future.

The discussion on Day 2 will feature Dr. Abdallah Utumatwishima, MINIYOUTH, Dr. Doris Uwicyeza Picard, MINIJUST, Emmanuel Harerimana, Founder, Muhisimbi – Voice of the Youth in Conservation, Chaste Niwe, Managing Director, Bridge to Rwanda and Albert Munyabugingo, Co-Founder, Vuba-Vuba.

President Kagame will then deliver closing marks after the sharing of draft resolutions.

“This year’s Umushyikirano brings together over 1500 Rwandans from across the country and the Rwandan community abroad, including leaders from different levels of government, representatives from civil society organizations, members of the private sector, youth representatives, media, the diplomatic community and more, to assess matters related to the state of the nation,” the Office of the President announced.

In addition to KCC, participants in Rutsiro District in the Western Province, Burera District in the Northern Province, Gatsibo District in the Eastern Province, Nyanza District in the Southern Province and over 100 Rwandan diaspora living in Poland will also be joining the two-day event remotely.