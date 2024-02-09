Home Sports Amahoro National Stadium Nearing Completion
by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
The 45,000 seater capacity Amahoro National Stadium will be unveiled in a couple of months to become the first international stadium that fulfills World Football Association(FIFA) rankings.

To be handed over to the client-Government of Rwanda, the Amahoro Stadium which has been under facelifit since last year include the main stadium with the football turf, 1000-seater indoor stadium, Paralympic gymnasium and training facilities for football, running track, handball, volleyball and beach volleyball.

The turf lever was broughjt 2.5 meter upward

Also installed already are the safety and security control systems, hybrid surface technology, media broadcasting features and fittings, electronic ticketing systems, athletics automated results monitoring systems, among others.

It includes a hybrid technology which combines both artificial and natural grass where, during the game the pitch gives the same performance as on natural grass and the artificial turf helps to reduce the maintenance costs to a significant extent.

VIP and media area

The VIP and media area

Parking area under construction

The Paralympic gymnasium

 

Stairs to the indoor stadium-petit stade

Petit stade

 

