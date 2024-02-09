Polish President Visits Kibeho Holy Land

Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda have visited Kibeho Holy Land where they commended the polish community for the services offered to various Rwandan communities.

President Duda, along with his delegation also visited a school and center for children with visual impairments that is run by polish nuns for decades.

The President expressed his delight at the chance to visit them and personally witness the impact of their work.

The school for visually impaired children is one of the activities in which Poland provides education and care for vulnerable populations.

President Duda commended the work of the nuns- the Polish Congregation of Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross — under whose auspices the school is managed — for their great work done in the country and in Poland, especially in supporting the education of blind children as well as being good ambassadors.

In 2009, a visiting Foreign Affairs Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski officially opened the school for visually impaired children funded by the Polish Government at Kibeho, Nyaruguru District in the Southern Province.

The Educational Institute for Blind Children which cost about $1.3 million is the biggest project under the Polish assistance programme. It accommodates over 100 blind children.

The first couple also toured the Kibeho apparition ground and the chapel of the apparitions. In Kibeho, the Virgin Mary appeared to three girls in early 1980s.

Pope John Paul II who is Polish confirmed the apparitions in 2000s.