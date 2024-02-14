How Rwanda’s Decision To Reduce Gorilla Permit Fees Is Already Benefiting Tour Operators

The decision by the Government of Rwanda to slash gorilla permit fees is already paying off with tour operators already registering increased bookings for the ongoing high season and for the rest of the year.

The upsurge in bookings follows a decision by the government at the beginning of the year to reduce gorilla permit fees for international tourists and locals looking to visit Mountain Gorillas in the country’s Volcanoes National Park, reducing permits, from $1500 to $500 for foreign residents and $200 for Rwandans.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said the move announced at the beginning of the year was aimed at allowing the tourism sector to continue recovering and give an opportunity to people who are yet to visit the largest primates. The decision, which is barely two months, is already paying off, with tour operators enjoying increased bookings.

According to Kayitare Ronald, the Managing Director of Active Vacations, a tour company which officers a variety of services, international bookings have started streaming in steadily.

“It was a timely decision and we thank the Government for taking the initiative. We are seeing many international bookings currently coming in and we have more bookings for the coming months,” Kayitare says, adding that it was a positive move which tour operators welcome.

“The difference is there, the benefits are visible for all to see. We are seeing more clients coming and we really appreciate it. We are also using the opportunity to sell other packages such as Safari visits in Akagera National Park, visits to Nyungwe, birdwatching and car rental packages,” Kayitare says.

Rwanda’s decision to reduce gorilla permit fees has been seen as a gamechanger, which will reintroduce competition with neighbouring countries, which also offer gorilla trekking services. Kayitare says the decision, together with the East African single visa, are key in driving tourism numbers up.

Stakeholders in the tourism industry welcomed the decision to reduce gorilla permit fees saying it will lead to an increased inflow of tourists in 2024 and help to consolidate the recovery by the sector which was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and different crises across the globe, leading to a decline in travels and inflation.

RDB said the decision, which came into force on January 1, 2024 was made to accelerate recovery and growth of the tourism industry. Those looking to benefit from the gesture are expected to book their permits 72 hours in advance before the trekking date while Rwandans and East Africans are required to provide a valid birth certificate, national ID or passport.

Frank Troost, a Dutch tourist, says he was able to book now due to favourable rates and Rwanda’s strategic position influenced his decision.

“It was a great move. I always wanted to come to see mountain gorillas but I was not interested in a long drive. For me Rwanda was always the best option, given the many things I can do within short distances,”

“I can visit mountain gorillas, go to Akagera National Park and to Nyungwe, all within one week. It is quite cost effective and Active Vacations helped me get all the packages I wanted,” Troost said.

Kayitare said with Rwanda continuing to position itself as an attractive destination for tourists as well as meetings and conferences, under its MICE strategy, reducing gorilla permit fees brings more options on the table for tourists and visitors who wish to get gorilla trekking off their wish list.

He says as such, they’ve had to diversify, from just providing transport services to other customised packages that give tourism a full experience. In regard to domestic booking, Kayitare says not so many Rwandans travel at the beginning of the year, unlike international tourists.

“For us now it is a high season, we are seeing many arrivals. However, we do hope Rwandans too can book for Easter and later in June to September, in the summer period when many Rwandans have returned home for the summer holidays.

Tour operators are hoping for a stronger performance in 2024, with the number of tourists already predicted to go up this year. Rwanda’s also experiencing a boom in domestic tourism, as more Rwandans and expats living in Rwanda, adding places to visit, including national parks, on their bucket list.

“It was a timely move for us and we thank the Government of Rwanda for always thinking about us with such decisions. There is no better way to begin the year. We are hoping for more guests looking for services with the reduced prices,” adds Frank Muzungu, Managing Director Kigali Car Rentals, which also offers tourism services.

Tour companies have introduced new products and offers that integrate both domestic and regional packages to encourage locals to capitalise on the incentive.

“We give our clients value for money, through flexible packages that suit their budget including gorilla trekking, which for some was not affordable before, visits to National Parks, trekking, birdwatching and many other offers such as accommodation,” says Kayitare.

Companies like Active Vacations, which operate across East Africa, are even more positioned to cash in, especially for tourists looking to take advantage of the EAC Single Tourist Visa.

According to data by RDB the tourism sector generated US$247 million or Rwf290 billion in revenue during the first half of 2023, reflecting a notable 56% surge compared to the US$158 million reported during the same period in 2022.

The services sector, mainly tourism and hospitality, played a significant role, contributing 46% to the GDP, followed by the agriculture sector at 25%, the industry sector at 21%, and net direct taxes accounting for 7%.