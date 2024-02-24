Tour du Rwanda 2024: Einhorn Claims Stage Seven as Blackmore Keeps Yellow Jersey

Itamar Einhorn claimed the penultimate stage of Tour du Rwanda 2024 on Saturday afternoon, while Peter Joseph Blackmore retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after finishing tenth.

The Israel–Premier Tech rider, 26, clocked three hours, 29 minutes, and 57 seconds to seal his second stage win of the 16th edition.

Einhorn was part of a six-man breakaway from Nyagatare that managed to hold on to the end. However, the Israeli biker outsprinted them on the finish line to win the longest stage of the year, a 158-kilometre circuit from Rukomo, Gicumbi district, to Kayonza.

Lotto-Dstny’s Van de Wynkele and Gal Glivar of UAE Team Emirates Gen Z emerged second and third, respectively.

Despite his victory, Einhorn has, evidently, no chance of winning the 2.1-rated race as he sits in 56th position overall, 41 minutes and 33 seconds behind the leader.

Rwandan riders had a lacklustre performance once again, with Shemu Nsengiyumva, the Best Rwandan Rider of stage seven, finishing 26th, 47 seconds shy of the winner.

Overall, Blackmore leads Ilkhan Dostiyev of Astana Qazaqstan Development, who finished 20th, by 11 seconds. Rwanda’s Eric Manizabayo stays 15th in the general classification, four minutes and 20 minutes behind Blackmore.

Pierre Latour has, again, displayed his climbing prowess, earning him the Best Climber award, while Israel-Premier Tech was rewarded with the Best Team of stage seven.

The Tour du Rwanda 2024 champion will be decided on Sunday as the race rounds off in stage eight, which starts and finishes at Kigali Convention Center in a 73.6-kilometre route.

Stage seven results:

1. Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech) 3hours 29minutes 57seconds

2. Lorenz Van de Wynkele (Lotto-Dstny) same time

3. Gal Glivar (UAZ) +2seconds

4. Lennert Teugels (Bingoal WB) +4seconds

5. Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) same time

General classification:

1. Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) 15hours 31minutes 9seconds

2. Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) +11seconds

3. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Polti Kometa) +13seconds

4. William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) +55seconds

5. German Dario Gomez Becerra (Polti Kometa) +1minute