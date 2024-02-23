Tour du Rwanda 2024: Joseph Blackmore Surges To Stage Six Win And Grabs Yellow Jersey

English cyclist Peter Joseph Blackmore, riding for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has plunged into the Tour du Rwanda 2024 overall lead after claiming the sixth stage of the ongoing race on Friday.

The 21-year-old launched a powerful sprint over Polti Kometa rider Jhonatan Restrepo and Ilkhan Dostiyev of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team within the final 100 metres to the finish line to win the 93.3-kilometre stage in two hours, 12 minutes, and 44 seconds.

Stage-three winner Restrepo emerged second, levelling with Blackmore at the same time, while Dostiyev came in third place, five seconds behind.

Blackmore became the first-ever English rider to claim a stage at Tour du Rwanda and the fourth to wear the leader’s yellow jersey this year.

Every rider who attempted a breakaway during the stage, which set off in Musanze and finished at Mont Kigali, was swiftly caught up.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider along with Restrepo, Araya, Dostiyev, and Gomez Becerra were in the lead within the final three kilometres, although Blackmore held on to the finish line after outsprinting them in the last metres and securing the triumph on his 21st birthday.

Blackmore went 11 seconds clear at the top of the overall standings with 12 hours and 25 seconds after 469 kilometres of six stages.

Eric Manizabayo was the Best Rwandan Rider of stage six, following his tenth-place finish, 53 seconds behind Blackmore. The Team Rwanda rider climbed into 15th position in the overall standings, four minutes and 20 seconds shy of the leader.

Bike Aid’s Dawit Yemane was named the Best African Rider after finishing sixth, 40 seconds shy of the winner, and moved up to tenth spot in the general classification. Meanwhile, Pierre Latour of TotalEnergies emerged as the Best Climber, whereas Eritrea was rewarded the Best Team.

This year’s winner could be determined on Saturday when the race resumes in stage seven, which covers 158 kilometres from Rukomo to Kayonza, making it the longest circuit of the 16th edition.

Stage six results:

1. Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) 2hours 12minutes 44seconds

2. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Polti Kometa) same time

3. Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) +5seconds

4. Zeray Nahom Araya (Team Eritrea) +8seconds

5. German Dario Gomez Becerra (Polti Kometa) +18seconds

General classification:

1. Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) 12hours 00minutes 25seconds

2. Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) +11seconds

3. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Polti Kometa) +13seconds

4. William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) +55seconds

5. German Dario Gomez Becerra (Polti Kometa) +1minute