Dieudonne Ndizeye, William Perry Excel As Patriots Humble APR

Dieudonne Ndizeye and William Perry were at the centre of attention at LDK Gymnasium, combining for 48 points to fire Patriots to an impressive 73-59 victory on Wednesday night.

Ndizeye contributed 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Perry had 24 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and three assists.

The two sides were undefeated in their first six games of the Rwanda Basketball League before facing off, with Henry Mwinuka’s men hoping to build on their sought-after 73-67 triumph over their foe REG on 15 March.

It all came down to the plan for Patriots as they got off to an astonishing 19-9 lead in the first quarter. However, the title holder found their way back in the second quarter, erasing that 10-point deficit and snatching a 29-28 advantage going to halftime.

A Ndizeye-inspired Patriots launched spirited efforts on the court in a gripping third quarter to head into the final quarter with a seven-point lead.

With Steven Hagumintwari being the man to keep an eye on, Patriots also prevailed 19-12 in the fourth quarter to finish off their revenge on Maz Trakh’s side, who inflicted a three-game sweep on them in the Playoff semi-finals last year.

Hagumintwari scored 18 points and dropped nine rebounds.

Former Patriots guard Michael Dixon was booed by Patriots fans every time he touched the ball because they reckon him as a traitor for allegedly exaggerating his injury during the previous season’s Playoff semi-finals to dodge having to face APR, he later joined.

The American point guard was APR’s leading scorer with 17 points, whereas Adonis Filer and Ntore Habimana chipped in 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Patriots extended their unbeaten streak to seven games as they lead the standings with 14 points, whilst APR are second, one point shy of the leader.