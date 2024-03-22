Kigali: New Trade Fair to Connect Agriculture, Construction Sectors to Global Markets

The construction and the food industry of Rwanda and the region at large could enjoy new important markets and investment opportunities this year.

IFP Rwanda, a subsidiary of IFP Group, a trade fair organizer in the Middle East and North Africa has announced the launch of two trade fairs that are expected to benefit the two sectors largely.

Scheduled for August 20-22, 2024 they consist of Project Africa – Rwanda, an international trade exhibition showcasing cutting-edge construction materials and equipment for Rwanda and its neighboring countries, and Rwanda AgroFood, a premier international trade exhibition spotlighting agriculture and food for Rwanda.

Speaking at the press conference were Mr. Jean Claude Ndorimana, Director General, Animal Resources Development from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), Ms. Margrete Jibril the Managing Director of IFP Rwanda, and Mr. Frank Murangwa the Director of Destination Marketing at RCB.

Ms. Jibril expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources in Rwanda for their unwavering support towards the event, emphasizing, “Rwanda’s strategic location as the agricultural hub of East Africa underscores its importance in the region’s agronomic and food sectors. Agriculture is a key focus of Rwanda’s Vision 2050 national development strategy, highlighting the sector’s significant potential.”

The Rwanda AgroFood 2024 Exhibition and Conference promise to serve as an indispensable platform showcasing groundbreaking innovations and technologies spanning food production, animal farming and health, crop farming, Agro-Tech, packaging and food processing, landscaping, horticulture, storage and logistics, refrigeration equipment, harvest production, and an array of other pivotal sectors.

Expanding on the significance of the exhibitions, Ms. Jibril elaborated, “To support Rwanda’s development goals on essential infrastructure projects aimed at improving the country’s connectivity, particularly in transportation, energy, and communication networks, Project Africa – Rwanda Exhibition will feature a wide range of infrastructure-related products and services.”

Project Africa – Rwanda will emerge as a vibrant showcase spotlighting an eclectic mix of building materials and equipment, state-of-the-art machinery, cutting-edge construction technologies, innovative lighting solutions, power generation equipment, renewable energy solutions, wastewater management systems, and a myriad of other profiles in the infrastructure domain.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Jean Claude Ndorimana emphasized, “This exhibition plays a critical role in encouraging foreign investment by providing a visible and dynamic platform for interaction between Rwanda enterprises and international investors.”

He further said: “By fostering dialogue and collaboration among key players in the agricultural value chain, Rwanda AgroFood will address pressing challenges and unlock untapped potential within the sector.”

Project Africa – Rwanda and Rwanda AgroFood Exhibitions and conferences will bring together government decision-makers, traders, distributors, industry professionals, and international stakeholders to support Rwanda’s vision of becoming a regional trade and logistics hub.

Adding to the discourse Frank Murangwasaid: “The MICE industry plays a vital role in bolstering Rwanda’s economy, and these events serve as cornerstones in advancing the country’s ambitious agricultural, food, and construction sector development plans. By convening industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, the exhibitions catalyze the implementation of Rwanda’s initiatives, driving progress and fostering collaboration across key sectors.”

Furthermore, Project Africa – Rwanda and Rwanda AgroFood will feature an enriching array of conferences that will convene luminaries and experts from the construction, food, packaging, and agriculture sectors.

IFP Group has gained fame in organizing exhibitions with a track record of over 550 international trade fairs organized across the world.