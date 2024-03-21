Rwandan Police Peacekeepers Awarded UN Service Medal

Some 425 Rwandan Police peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan and Central African Republic (CAR) were on Wednesday, March 20, awarded the UN service medal in recognition of their dedication and sacrifice to protect civilians and to ensure peace and security in the two peacekeeping missions.

Those decorated include Rwanda Formed Police Unit One rotation Eight (RWAFPU1-8) including 240 deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and 180 of RWAFPU2-8 deployed in Kaga Bandoro under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), as well as five Rwandan officers serving in CAR as Individual Police Officers (IPO).

The medal pinning ceremonies were attended by government officials, local law enforcement agencies and representatives from other UN mission contributing countries.

In South Sudan, Paul Adejoh Ebikwo, Officer In Charge (OIC) Head of Field Office, Malakal, who presided over the medal ceremony, thanked the Government of Rwanda for its continued support to peace building in South Sudan.

“Rwanda is a shine star in promoting peace and your vital role here in Malakal has been crucial to UN staff and people of South Sudan especially in crisis that happened in June 2023,” Ebikwo said.

He commended the decorated contingent for the “well deserved medal” that recognizes their great achievements to peace.

“You played crucial roles in the implementation of key objectives of the UNMISS mandate through different activities under the demanding nature of peacekeeping that often requires working in challenging environment and facing difficult situations,” he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Felly Bahizi Rutagerura, the UNMISS Chief of Operations, congratulated RWAFPU1-8 for receiving UN peacekeeping medal as a tangible symbol of their dedication and commitment to promoting peace.

The medal pinning ceremony in CAR was presided over by MINUSCA UNPOL Sector Commander, Commissioner of Police (CP) Jeanne D’arc Makemeza Ndongfack.

It was also attended by the Governor of Nana Gribizi prefecture, Abdoulaye Mahamat, Force Sector Commander-Sector Center Brig.Gen David B Ngarambe.

CP Makemeza thanked the decorated officers for their outstanding service to protect civilians and to ensure peace in Kaga Bandoro and Central African Republic in general.

He commended Rwanda’s role in ensuring international peace, as the leading African contributing country and fourth globally.

“The outstanding leadership of the Government of Rwanda and in particular Rwanda National Police inspires..it sets a tone for your service excellence all over the world,” CP Makemeza

“Rwanda placed trust in you and we are here today to recognize your efforts, discipline, sacrifice and professionalism despite the mission challenges.”

Rwanda maintains over 1100 Police peacekeepers in South Sudan and Central African Republic.