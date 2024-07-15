PHOTOS: President Kagame, First Lady Vote As Rwandans Turn Up In Their Millions To Cast Their Ballots

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Monday afternoon joined a queue of voters at Gacuriro Technical Secondary School in Gacuriro Cell, Kinyinya Sector, to cast their ballots in the July Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. Incumbent President Kagame, who is also the RPF Presidential candidate, is contesting against Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana. More than 9 million Rwandans turned up early to vote while Rwandans in Diaspora voted on July 14.

The incumbent Head of State is expected to win with a landslide for a five year term, having crisscrossed the country campaigning over the past three weeks. President Kagame promised voters continuity and more socioeconomic progress as well as security and stability.

Majority of the voters showed enthusiasm as they cast their ballots, turning up as early as 6am to patiently line up as the polls opened at 7am and will close at 3pm. Decorated polling stations, music and enthusiastic voters characterised the voting day, as observers moved from one polling station to another. No incident had been reported by press time.