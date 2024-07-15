Who Is Rwanda’s Next President?

Nine million Rwandans are deciding the future of the country while choosing the head of state in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The three candidates cast the ballots with confidence to win these elections.

From Kimironko II polling site, Frank Habineza of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda expressed his confidence to get absolute majority.

“My expectation as I mentioned last week is that I am hoping to get at least 55% of the vote for president and ten times more MPS. We had two MPs and hoping to have at least 20 MPs this time,” Habineza said adding that he will not contest results provided free and transparent polls.

For the independent Philippe Mpayimana, he also expressed trust in the voters.

“They showed me that it is possible to win and that I am not wasting my time, let us wait for some hours,” Mpayimana said.

The incumbent Paul Kagame, RPF candidate did not give an interview after voting. During the campaigns he rallied mammoth crowds who promised him that they will not replace the team that wins.

Looking at the results of 2017 polls where the country had the same candidates, and the presidential campaigns this year, the incumbent Kagame is the favorite candidate.

Currently, poll workers have started ballot counting. The National Electoral Commission said yesterday that they expect to announce preliminary results by 10PM.

Kagame won the elections with a landslide 98.79% votes against 0.73 per cent of Philippe Mpayimana and 0.48 per cent of Frank Habineza.