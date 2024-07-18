Rwanda Decides 2024: President Kagame’s Lead Increases To 99.18% In Latest Provisional Results

The National Electoral Commission has announced the second round of provisional results from the recently concluded Presidential and Parliamentary elections, show that incumbent President Paul Kagame’s lead increased to 99.18 percent after counting more than 98.20 percent of the votes by Thursday.

The latest results show that of the 8,907,876 votes counted, the RPF Inkotanyi flagbearer 8,822,794 votes, increasing his lead from 99.15 announced on July 15 when Rwandans voted, while Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party (DGPR) declined from 0.53 percent to 0.50 percent of the counted votes, equivalent to 44,479 while Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana remained at 0.32 percent, equivalent to 28,466 votes.

In the Parliamentary polls, provisional results show that the RPF Inkotanyi coalition garnered 68.83 percent, equivalent to 6,126,433 votes, followed by the Liberal Party (PL), which got 770,896 votes, equivalent to 8.66 percent while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) got 767,143 votes or 8.62 percent of the votes counted so far, while Habineza’s DGPR got 405,893 votes, equivalent to 4.56 percent.

The Idea Democratic Party (PDI) got 410,513 votes equivalent to 4.61 percent while Christine Mukabunani’s Parti Sociale Imberakuri got 401,524 votes which are equivalent to 4.51 percent of the votes counted so far. Independent candidate Janvier Nsengiyumva got 0.21 percent or 19,051 votes.

NEC also released results from the Women Members of Parliament as well as Youth and Persons With Disabilities representatives.

More details to follow….