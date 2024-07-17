President Kagame Meets Election Observers Who Hailed Peaceful Elections In Rwanda

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday afternoon at Urugwiro Village, heads of election observer missions who were in Rwanda to observe the recently concluded President and Parliamentary Elections, following a joint statement that declared that elections were held in a peaceful environment.

The Head of State received Jorge Carlos De Almeida Fonseca, Former President of Cabo Verde and Head of Mission of the African Union (AU)- Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Election Observer Mission, which had eminent personalities, including former Ugandan Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

President Kagame also met Kenyan Chief Justice (Emeritus) David K. Maraga, Head of East African Community (EAC) Election Observer Mission and his delegation, as they concluded their mission to Rwanda to observe the July 15 and 16 polls.

In a joint statement issued in a press conference on Wednesday, heads of international election observer missions commended Rwanda for a peaceful electoral environment, after they crisscrossed the country, seeing how Rwandans voted in the recently concluded polls.

The observers in a statement noted that the campaigns, voting, vote counting and tallying, they saw that “the electoral, political and security environment in the Republic of Rwanda before, during and immediately after the elections has been calm and peaceful.”

Former Kenya Chief Justice Maraga said the electoral process was conducted in a calm and peaceful environment that enabled the candidates to campaign freely while Fonseca, the former Prime Minister of Cape Verde, praised the country for being one of the African countries that fully finance their polls, as well as using cost-friendly equipment and establishing polling stations in places like hospitals.