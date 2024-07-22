Final Results Confirm Kagame Win By Landslide

The Rwanda’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) today released results of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections where RPF’s flagbearer, the incumbent Paul Kagame won with 99.18%.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda obtained 0.50% while independant candidate Philippe Mpayimana got 0.32%.

The coalition of Rwanda’s ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi and five political parties obtained the vast majority with 68.8% corresponding to 37 seats out of 53 seats dedicated to political parties.

The list of special categories in parliamentary elections including the 30|% of women, then the youth and the people with disability representatives were also released to complete the 80 seats of the lower house.

The independent parliamentary candidate did not manage to raise the minimum requirement of 5% of the total votes. An independent candidate has never won parliamentary elections in Rwanda.