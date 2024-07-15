Incumbent President Kagame Leads In Partial Results with 99.15%

Incumbent President Paul Kagame has won presidential elections according to partial preliminary results where he picked up 99.15 per cent, equivalent to 7,099,810 votes.

The national electoral commission has just released the results after a- 78.94 per cent vote count which is equivalent to 7,160,464 votes out of 9,071,157 total votes expected.

Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda earned 0.53 per cent equivalent to 38,301 votes while Independant candidate Philippe Mpayimana afforded 0.32 per cent or 22,753 votes.

According to the chairperson of National Electoral Commission (NEC) Oda Gasinzigwa, the turn up in diaspora was 52.73 per cent.

NEC chairperson further informed the general public, that the commission will tomorrow release preliminary results for parliamentary elections.

Provisional results will be announced on July 20th and final results on July 27th.