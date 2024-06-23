Banks Are Ruining Clients, They Will Have To Re-invest Our Money – Independent Candidate Mpayimana

The independent Presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana has told the Kayonza supporters in Eastern Province, that if he is elected, he will put in place mechanisms that will prevent local banks from “ruining clients”.

Speaking during the campaign in Nyamirama sector, Mpayimana was first of all thankful for his candidates who inspire confidence.

“I am happy to have many children among my supporters here. What we are planning will benefit you in the first place. And, by the way, behind children are their parents,” he said.

“It is clear we don’t have investors in the audience, but I will stick to my schedule of the day; I shall share my plan on economic development,” Mpayimana said after doing a mini assessment to see the people who own Rwf 1 Million, Rwf 500,000 and Rwf 300,000 only to find that there was none.

“Banks ruin us; they get our deposits, and instead of re-investing them in other assets, they just return them to us as loans at very high interest rates,” Mpayimana said.

The candidate who is running for presidency for the second time said that if he is elected, banks will be compelled to reinvest money in other things to be able to give affordable loans.

Mpayimana pledged to develop exports of agricultural products to increase foreign currency in the country, which is the way to go in fighting inflation.

He also aims to promote decent labor which respects working hours.

Mpayimana believes that once elected, he would be able to provide a budget for sports infrastructure for the 416 sectors of the country.

Mpayimana is running for the second time. In 2017, he lost to the incumbent Paul Kagame.