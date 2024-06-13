CMA Rwanda Welcomes Thapelo Tsheole, The New CEO

The Rwanda’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced the appointment of Mr. Thapelo Tsheole as the new Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 24 years in the financial markets.

In a press release, CMA said Mr. Tsheole brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Before joining CMA, Mr. Tsheole served as the CEO of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) for 8 years and held key positions at the Central Bank of Botswana. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences with a major in Economics from the University of Botswana, a Master of Commerce in Financial Markets from Rhodes University, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.

Mr. Tsheole is a member of the South African Institute of Financial Markets and the Institute of Directors in South Africa. He has completed various financial markets programmes and a Leadership Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Throughout his career, Mr. Tsheole has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of financial markets in Botswana and Africa, recognizing their crucial role in driving economic growth and stability. His leadership at the BSE since 2016 has been marked by initiatives aimed at boosting activity in the financial market.

In recognition of his outstanding service, Mr. Tsheole was honored with the Presidential Order of Meritorious Service by the President of Botswana in 2018. He also served as the President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and Chairman of the Committee of SADC Stock Exchanges.

Mr. Tsheole’s past board memberships include positions at the Special Economic Zone Authority, Botswana Accountancy Oversight Authority, Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority, and the African Integrated Reporting Committee.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) stated that it is excited to work with Mr. Tsheole as he assumes his new role in spearheading the growth and development of Rwanda’s capital market in line with the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan.