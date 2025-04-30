From London, To Munich, Paris, Now Madrid: “Visit Rwanda” Announces Partnership With Atlético de Madrid

Rwanda has announced yet another partnership with a top European team to promote the ‘Visit Rwanda’, in another landmark move that will take the country’s image to a different level and boost tourism as well as investment.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and 11-time La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday announced a momentous partnership under the “Visit Rwanda” brand, in a collaboration that signifies a major milestone, as Atlético de Madrid enters its first-ever commercial partnership with an African brand.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, said the move is part of the country’s strategic ambition to boost tourism, investment and socioeconomic development.

“This landmark partnership with Atlético de Madrid reflects Rwanda’s strategic ambition to position itself as a premier global hub for investment, tourism, and sports development. The Club’s values of resilience, discipline, and excellence closely align with Rwanda’s national ethos and transformation journey,” Afrika said in a statement.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase Rwanda as an attractive destination for investors, a unique experience for global travelers, and a platform for nurturing talent and expanding opportunities for young Africans through sport,” he added.

The government said the partnership will not only strengthens Rwanda’s global presence but also pioneers its engagement with international Spanish-speaking audiences, promoting its dynamic tourism, investment potential, and rich cultural heritage.

Visit Rwanda already has running partnerships with Arsenal FC (England), Bayern München (Germany) and French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

As a Premium Partner, Visit Rwanda will gain significant recognition through this multi-year agreement, which runs until June 30, 2028.

The partnership features Visit Rwanda branding on the front of Atlético de Madrid’s men’s first team training and warm-up kits for the remaining five LaLiga matches, as well as during the Club World Cup. Starting next season, the branding will also appear on the women’s first team training and warm-up kits, and on the back of the official match jerseys for both teams.

Visit Rwanda will enjoy prominent visibility throughout the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, across Atlético de Madrid’s global digital platforms, and through global fan engagement programs.

As part of this historic collaboration, Visit Rwanda is proud to be designated as the club’s Official Training Partner, Official Tourism Destination Partner, and Official Coffee Supplier. This designation offers a valuable opportunity to showcase Rwanda’s world-renowned coffee, reflecting the country’s spirit of excellence, innovation, and hospitality on a global stage.

This collaboration further consolidates Rwanda’s growing presence in European football, building on its existing partnerships with leading clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, and marking the brand’s first-ever partnership in Spain’s La Liga.

Óscar Mayo, Atlético de Madrid’s General Director of Revenue and Operations, highlighted Visit Rwanda’s “great importance as a partner in our club’s goal of international expansion.”

“We are always looking for partners with global solvency, linked to football and Visit Rwanda is an example of this. It is a country in constant growth and I am convinced that we will both benefit from this partnership.”

Additionally, this partnership will drive technical advancements in Rwandan football by granting young players and coaches access to Atlético de Madrid’s world-class training and knowledge, thereby strengthening local capabilities and opening pathways for emerging talent.

Visit Rwanda, which is under RDB, promotes the country’s brand through partnerships with local conservation, tourism, and development organizations, Visit Rwanda works with local conservation, tourism, and development partners to generate tourism products that benefit inbound tourists, local communities, and wildlife ecosystems.

Founded in 1903, Club Atlético de Madrid is a prominent Spanish football club based in Madrid, known for its competitive success and passionate fan base that rivals Real Madrid.

The club has won numerous national and international titles, including LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and various UEFA competitions, cementing its status as one of Europe’s elite teams. Atlético de Madrid plays its home matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, a symbol of the club’s modern evolution and growth.