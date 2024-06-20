CORwanda24: RDF, RNP and Partners Handover Community Dvpt Projects To Beneficiaries

On Wednesday, 19 June 2024, Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) handed over community development projects to beneficiaries across the country as part of the “Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme 2024” (CORwanda24).

The handover marked the official closing of the three-month CORwanda24 conducted in partnership with the local government under the theme: “30 Years of Liberation: Defence & Security Organs with the Community partnering for Rwanda’s Development.”

The community development activities addressed human security issues in health, environment, public infrastructure, utilities, construction of houses for the disadvantaged families and Early childhood Development (ECD) centres as well as supporting cooperatives of Imboni z’Impinduka (Agents of Change).

These include 15 fully-equipped Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres as well as 31 houses for the disadvantaged families, 13 bridges connecting communities, 800 livestock, clean water and boats to water transport cooperatives.

During the three-month period, about 72,000 patients received free medical services, including surgeries to over 12,000 people; and support amounting to over Frw96 million to cooperatives of Imboni z’Impinduka (Agents of Change).

Imboni z’Impinduka is an initiative to facilitate graduates from rehabilitation centres in coordination, orientation, monitoring, advocacy and support in the community to contribute to crime prevention and to advocate for their socio-economic opportunities.

Also handed over are five vehicles and 25 motorcycles in sectors and cells, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding performance in security, hygiene and fighting malnutrition.

The CORwanda24 was in line with the RDF and RNP constitutional mandate to contribute to Rwanda’s socio-economic development.

RDF and RNP commended the public for their responsiveness and unwavering support to the security and development of Rwanda.