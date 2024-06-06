Kagame, Habineza and Mpayimana Are Provisional Presidential Candidates

The National Electoral Commission has confirmed the provisional list of Presidential and parliamentary candidates for the July 2024 elections.

The incumbent Kagame Paul, the flag bearer of Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi is joined by Frank Habineza of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independant candidate.

The three were the same candidates for 2017 presidential elections where Kagame emerged winner.

Six other candidates, all of whom, independent did not qualify and those include Herman Manirareba, Innocent Hakizimana, Barafinda Sekikubo Fred, Thomas Habimana, Jean Mbanda and Shima Diane Rwigara.

All of them failed to secure the 600 signatures, including, at least 12 signatures per district of registered voters who support their candidacy.

According to Oda Gasinzigwa, the chairperson of National Electoral Commission on top of missing signatures Diane Rwigara also did not file criminal record certificate.

“In place of the criminal record certificate, she presented a copy of her trial, while in the place of a document that confirms that she has renounced to all other nationalities, she filed a birth certificate,” Gasinzigwa said during the announcement of Rwanda Television.

“The incomplete file cannot be completed after May 30,2024.”

The members of Parliament still have a chance

On the provisional list of candidates of chamber of deputies whose elections were combined with Presidentials of July 14-15, the Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi is leading in numbers of approved candidates with 72 candidates out of 80 prospects that the party had presented.

RPF is followed on number of approved candidates, by the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda with 55 candidates out of 64 aspirants the party had given.

The Social Democratic Party-PSD has 52 approved candidates out of 59 that had applied while the Liberal Party had presented 54 candidates and had 39 of them approved.

Out of 27 independent candidates, only one, Nsengiyumva Janvier qualified.

“Parliamentary candidates who want to complete their files have five working days from June 7 to June 13 to complete their files,” Gasinzigwa said.