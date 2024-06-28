Kivu Fest Comes to Kigali

Kivu Fest 4th edition will be held in Kigali rather than Rubavu, where it was initially supposed to take place due to ongoing various events including the presidential campaigns according to the organizers.

The two days festival will take place at Onomo hotel situated in Kiyovu between 29-30th June, this weekend and partygoers are expected to be treated with music played by various renown disc spinners from East African region and South Africa.

Speaking to KT Press, Bruce Intore, the organizer of the festival explained why it shifted from Rubavu to Kigali and what music enthusiasts should expect.

“Initially it was supposed to take place on the shores of Lake Kivu, but due to the ongoing presidential campaigns, we decided to bring it to Kigali which is a blessing in disguise since it’s the first time and Kigalians have been yearning for it,” says Intore Bruce.

Apart from the ongoing presidential campaign rallies, on the same dates, Kivu Fest popular local disc spinners with huge turn ups Dj Toxxyk and Dj Marnaud will be throwing parties in Rubavu, Karongi and organizers wouldn’t want to collide with their longtime partners.

Despite, the 3rd edition of Kivu fest not yielding much like it was anticipated due to curfew on clubs and hangouts, the organizers are confident to keep the candle lighting for the hardliners of the party.

Intore added, deejays from Kenya, Uganda and South Africa are expected to light up the festival, treating partygoers with various trends of music.

Kivu festival is one of the popular beach party that lights up country in summer and it is famous for attracting huge numbers of music lovers where they are treated with celebrated deejays and artists from countries like USA, South Africa, Kenya and Uganda.

Some of the big shots to grace the party include South Africa’s Amapiano star R.I.P Costa Titch, Dj Fully Focus from Kenya and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire.