Peter Kamasa Salutes His Team After Treble

APR women volleyball club’s head coach Peter Kamasa salutes his girls after registering their third trophy (treble) in the cupboard.

After winning this year’s Genocide Memorial Tournament(GMT), Peter Kamasa revealed that this year his girls did a great job.

APR Women Volleyball clubs claimed the 2024 volleyball Genocide Memorial Tournament on Sunday night after defeating Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in the final held at Des Anges court.

“We’re not the best team in APR history but we’ve had the best season,”said Kamasa who won the same trophies as assistant coach with RRA and REG respectively.

“We’re very happy. We’re aware that we’ve done something magnificent. I’d like to congratulate the whole club leaders, members and the fans,” he said.

This is the third trophy after winning the Kayumba Memorial Tournament in February after beating 3-0 Police in the final. Peter Kamasa also guided APR to the league title after coming from behind to beat Police 2-1 in three games.

In the women’s category, APR clinched the title after overpowering RRA in three straight sets, 25-23,25-19 and 25-22 .

“We have done something wonderful but we still have a long way to go. We are not a tall side but we attacked and defended well against the best team and best coach,” he admitted.

In men’s category Police won the GMT after summarizing the Southern based “Gisagara VC”. Police VC, took the control of the game from the get-go, winning the first set 25-22 and the second 25-19 before finishing the business by taking the third set 25-18.

This is the second major trophy to the new and young coach Musoni Fred after clinching the international competition “Zone V club championship” in 2023.

On top of the trophy and medals, the winners in both men and women’s categories pocketed Rwf1,000,000 apiece while the finalists walked away with Rwf 700,000 while the second runners-up, APR (men) and Police (women), bagged Rwf 500,000 apiece.