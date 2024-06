The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority(RURA) has reviewed downward the fuel pump price with effect June 5,2024.

Gas oil was put to Rwf 1,663 per liter down from Rwf 1,764 o which makes a difference of Rwf 101 while diesel was reviewed to Rwf 1652, down from Rwf 1684 which makes a difference of Rwf 32 on the prices of April 2024.

“The review was informed by change at international market,” RURA writes.