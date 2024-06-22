Home Rwanda Decides 2024 Presidential Campaign 2024 Is Here: Musanze Can’t Wait…!
Musanze has suddently changed colors to go blue, white and red. It is today the start of Presidential campaigns as the country heads to presidential elections come July 14-15.
The elections were combined with parliamentary polls to save budget.

The Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi presidential Candidate, will kick start his three week campaign in Musanze, the touristic city in the northern Province.

The community in Musanze literally did not sleep. As early as 3PM, they had already filled the roads, heading to Busogo ground, the campaign venue.

“We can’t wait! We have come to tell Paul Kagame how much we love him. We spent our morning here to warm up as we head to the venue. No worry of security because our candidate guaranteed it. We want him to come back so that he does much more for us,” said one RPF member.

“God help us so that he is re-elected.”

 

