Presidential Campaign 2024: Musanze Brings Flowers to Candidate Paul Kagame

Presidential and Parliamentary campaigns have commenced this Saturday across Rwanda, ahead of the July 15 general elections, with the

Incumbent Paul Kagame has kicked off his presidential campaign in the Northern Province district of Musanze, where he was greeted by thousands of supporters donning the colours of the ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF- Inkotanyi).

A mammoth crowd of RPF supporters flocked Busogo UR Campus where the candidate has just arrived for his first campaign.

They include women RPF supporters carrying children on their backs, while others brought the candidate flowers.

The incumbent Kagame is contesting against Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.